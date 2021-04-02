Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $109,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $141.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $141.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.