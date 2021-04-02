Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.