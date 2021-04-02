Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. 508,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.