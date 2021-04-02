Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. 5,461,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

