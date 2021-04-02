Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

