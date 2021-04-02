Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,569. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

