Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

