Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.