Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.80. 4,780,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

