Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

