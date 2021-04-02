Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 830,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.12 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

