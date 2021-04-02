Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Cap of $38.15 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $54.01 or 0.00091227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 357.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $2.43 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 851,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,312 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

