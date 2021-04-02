VAULT Trading 1% Higher Over Last Day (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $9.52 or 0.00015996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded flat against the dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $11,132.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,659 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

