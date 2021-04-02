Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 1,661.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Vaxart worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vaxart by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.10 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $718.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.