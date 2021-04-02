Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

