Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

