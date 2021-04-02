VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0956 on Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $6.15 billion and $1.04 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.