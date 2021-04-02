Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $25,537.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

