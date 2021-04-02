Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0244

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Veil has traded up 5% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $3,579.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,085.32 or 1.00059308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00409696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.00798663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00308301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

