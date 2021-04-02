Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $435.53 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $435.53 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

