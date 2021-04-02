Veles Price Tops $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Veles has a market capitalization of $95,765.11 and $104.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,231.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,089.27 or 0.03527287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00349136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.00983929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00418642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.38 or 0.00431162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00290224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00025479 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,707 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

