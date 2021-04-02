Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 18,076 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 2,634,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,191. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

