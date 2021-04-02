Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

