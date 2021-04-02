Venus (XVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61.56 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $600.38 million and approximately $61.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $65.08 or 0.00108582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.36 or 1.00080039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,225,144 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

