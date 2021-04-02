Venus (XVS) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Venus has a market capitalization of $524.31 million and $81.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $56.78 or 0.00095476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.99 or 0.99482162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,234,245 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

