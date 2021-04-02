Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.71 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 79.2% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $131.45 million and approximately $52.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00140046 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001747 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

