Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

VERB stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

VERB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

