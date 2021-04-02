Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 194.59%.

Shares of VERB opened at $1.34 on Friday. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

