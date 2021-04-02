Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50.77 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Verge has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $723.94 million and $50.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00355277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002316 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,441,876,949 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.