Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $737.39 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $737.39 million and $53.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.00344293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,441,726,149 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

