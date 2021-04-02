VeriCoin Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $2,243.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,213.93 or 0.99880792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00098716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,571,852 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.