Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Verint Systems worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 445,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.50 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.