Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Verint Systems worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

