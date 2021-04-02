Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $46,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.81 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.