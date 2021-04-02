Veritaseum Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $19.88 or 0.00033322 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $42.74 million and $90,918.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

