Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 35,021 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Immunic worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 139.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMUX opened at $16.85 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $356.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

IMUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

