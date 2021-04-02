Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 4,142 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $363,739,000. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after buying an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

