Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 98,850 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

