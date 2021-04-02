Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

