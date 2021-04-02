Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

