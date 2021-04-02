Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IHS Markit by 1,255.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Shares of INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

