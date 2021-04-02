Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,426 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

