Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.