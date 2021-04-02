Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987,382 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

