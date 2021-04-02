Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,317 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,914 shares of company stock worth $1,353,614. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.