Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GAN worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $19.37 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.