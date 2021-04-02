Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.85 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

