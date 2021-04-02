Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,832,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

