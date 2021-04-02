Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $13,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

