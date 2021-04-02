Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $2,855,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

